Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.