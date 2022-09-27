Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

WMT opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

