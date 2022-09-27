Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
