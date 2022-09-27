Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

