Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRE. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE WRE opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.