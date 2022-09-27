Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Boosted by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

