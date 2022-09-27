Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

