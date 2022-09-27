Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $454,094,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 97,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

