Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

