Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

