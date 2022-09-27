Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

