Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day moving average of $375.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

