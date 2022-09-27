Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,277 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.