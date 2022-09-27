Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 86,866 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

