Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.