Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

