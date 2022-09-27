Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

