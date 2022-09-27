Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 574 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

