Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $160.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

