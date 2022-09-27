Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

9/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $129.00.

9/12/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $133.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

MPC opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

