Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

  • 9/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/20/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $129.00.
  • 9/12/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/11/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 9/9/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $133.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/24/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/16/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $131.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

MPC opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.