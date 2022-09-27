Well Done LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VT stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

