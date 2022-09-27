WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an average rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at 2.20 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of 2.20 and a 52 week high of 5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

