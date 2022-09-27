WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.63.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$680.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.70. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.