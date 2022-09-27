WELL (WELL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $217,805.00

WELL (WELL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $217,805.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

