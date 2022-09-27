WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $219.20 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00009347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

