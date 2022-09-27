WePower Market Capitalization Tops $3.84 Million (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $340.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.com/wpr-token.html. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

