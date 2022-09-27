Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

