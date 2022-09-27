Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
