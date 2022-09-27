Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,135 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

