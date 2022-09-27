Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.