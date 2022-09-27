Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

