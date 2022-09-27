WeTrust Hits Market Cap of $174,587.70 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. WeTrust has a market cap of $174,587.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,116.52 or 0.99976896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064806 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

