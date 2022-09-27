Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $54.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

