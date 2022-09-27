Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

