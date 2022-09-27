Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $14.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $5.85 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

