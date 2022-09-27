Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $14.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.
SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $5.85 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.