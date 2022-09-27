WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $735,538.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $76.94 million and $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 965,910,075 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

