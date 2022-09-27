Wilder World (WILD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $116.32 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $116.32 million and $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

