William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $171.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

