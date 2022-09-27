William Blair Weighs in on RH’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

RH stock opened at $240.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $708.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in RH by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

