Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,094,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 97,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,484,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

