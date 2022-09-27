Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $8.78 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.78 or 0.00046149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,980,360 coins and its circulating supply is 2,855,330 coins. Wing Finance’s official website is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

