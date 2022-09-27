Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 72.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wingstop by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Wingstop by 234.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.