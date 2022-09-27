WINkLink (WIN) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $94.71 million and $34.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011111 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
WINkLink Coin Profile
WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WINkLink
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars.
