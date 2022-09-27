Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 15th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

