WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

