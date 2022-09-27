WOO Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.18 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $167.69 million and $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s total supply is 2,964,603,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,881,335 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

