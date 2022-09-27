WorkQuest Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149,209.38 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $149,209.38 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.37 or 0.99997688 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00063356 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,286,498 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

