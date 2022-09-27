Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.