Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

