Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 1-Day Volume Hits $17.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00011450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $140,179.33 and $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010935 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157573 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.