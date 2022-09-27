Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,534,464 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

